A new name has been added to the 5-star cast of the film

Ela Roth’s film Borderlands has already shown some of the stars of its cast. But the treasure hunt team is far from complete. As evidence, the name of a new actress has just been announced …

A very promising talent

Actress Ariana Greenblatt managed to land a role in Bordelands. From the age of 13, the young girl is reassigned to the cast of a large production. She was previously spotted in Avengers: Infinity War, where she played Gamora when she was younger.

In the live-action adaptation of Borderlands, the actress will play the crazy Tiny Tina. As a reminder, the girl is a bit of a crazy explosives expert who first appeared in Borderlands 2.

Ela Roth seems particularly proud to work with Ariana Greenblatt. Following the announcement from Lionsgate and Gearbox, the director was full of praise for it.

Ariana is an incredible new talent in film. She has worked with many of my close associates and everyone loved it. She totally blew us away during her auditions, and I can’t wait to see what she brings to the wild, wacky and unpredictable Tiny Tina in the films. It will explode on the screen like Tina’s grenades.

A casting that is difficult to broadcast

Ariana Greenblatt will therefore have the opportunity to work with big names from both the big and small screen. While writing the script, we find Craig Mazin, creator of the Chernobyl series, who is also working on HBO’s The Last of Us series.

To bring Gearbox’s treasure hunters to life, production took it a step further. The 5-star cast makes you want something and we are looking forward to the next names to be announced. At the moment only the characters of Lilith, Roland and Tannis have officially found their actor.

Lilith is played by Cate Blanchett:

Kevin Hart will give Roland his features:

Jamie Lee Curtis will play Tannis:

Jack Black, for his part, will also give his voice to Claptrap:

While filming recently started well in Budapest, Hungary, a release date for the production has not yet been announced.