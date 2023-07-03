A New Kind of Disaster Aid: Pay People Cash, Before Disaster Strikes

Disasters can push the world’s poorest deeper into poverty. Now support companies try one thing new. They’re giving small bits of money to folks simply earlier than catastrophe strikes, as a substitute of ready till afterward.

Whereas these experiments are within the early levels, and there may be little analysis on their effectiveness, there are indicators that they may help folks shield themselves and their property in methods they couldn’t in any other case.

This method has been tried out in a number of completely different circumstances: earlier than a cyclone was on account of make landfall in Mozambique final March, earlier than a hurricane introduced torrential rains to Central America final October, and now, to assist folks transfer away from the landslide-prone slopes of Mount Elgon in Uganda.