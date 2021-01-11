A new Jedi, younger than Anakin, has been introduced into the Canon Universe

Anakin Skywalker is a true child prodigy, so it’s quite surprising to learn that a Jedi was able to surpass him even before he was born. However, thanks to the works that have just appeared in relation to the High Republic, anything is possible. Thanks to famous authors, the light is actually generated at many still dark points of this time that are unknown to fans.

Anakin Skywalker

Anakin Skywalker has always been seen as a true child prodigy, the chosen one. The young man joined the Jedi Order when he was only 9 years old, a testament to his incredible skills. He became a racing module pilot at a very young age. It was his do-it-yourself talent that enabled him to build a functional and extremely fast podracer, and that enabled him to travel far from his sandy planet.

As we know, 10 years later, Anakin managed to become a Jedi Knight and he will prove to be one of the greatest chosen ones in the Force. Another being managed to overtake Anakin Skywalker, however, and we have only just figured it out.

The High Republic and Vernestra Rwoh

Anakin Skywalker was certainly a child prodigy at a young age, but he wasn’t the only one in history. In any case, this is what Justina Ireland’s book A Test of Courage reveals, which mentions the character of Vernestra Rwoh during the time of the High Republic. He’s a padawan who passed the tests when he was only fifteen.

200 years before the events of Episode I of Star Wars, Vernestra Rwoh achieved the title of Jedi Knight at the age of just 15 – a real feat! In this book we understand that Vernestra is a remarkably sensitive being to Power. A few weeks before the events in A Test of a Courage, the character of Vernestra Rwoh actually felt the power more fluid and even managed to turn her lightsaber into a lightsaber. This level of force sensitivity is truly unprecedented.

There are certainly many child prodigies in the history of the Jedi Order, but Vernestra Rwoh remains particularly impressive. Even if this has a special connection to power, the fact remains evident that Anakin remains a completely unique and emblematic character: he is the chosen one who had to manage to restore balance in power, something that a character like Vernestra Rwoh would have liked never will. However, it’s always interesting to comment on the introduction of new characters into the Star Wars universe, and even more so when they have the merit of outperforming Anakin in one area. To be sure, you should know that the book A Test of a Courage should be available for reading by July 2021.