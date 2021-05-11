A new form of Saiyan shows up in pictures

Dragon Ball continues to refine its shapes through manga or anime, though there are tons of them. However, fans keep discovering new ones over time, and a new one has just been revealed in pictures. And it’s very bad.

Turles involved in this new form

As everyone knows, changes that increase power tenfold are a legion of Shonen. And Dragon Ball has been a kind of basis for this topos since Son Goku was turned into a Super Saiyan on Namek against Freeza. Since then, every new bow has brought its share of transformations. We also had an article dedicated to the best Son Goku transformations. Dragon Ball Heroes reveals a new transformation.

Universe 7 hasn’t surprised us yet. Everything was set in motion after the final episode of Dragon Ball Heroes after a fight between Vegeta, Cumber and Turles. Meanwhile, while Cumber stood out with all the strength we know him, Turles stood out with a new transformation. The Saiyans have therefore taken advantage of a new legendary form. The villain has indeed combined the evil Saiyan form with a Super Saiyan boost. This is how the “legendary evil Saiyan” was born.

This new form comes just a few months after that of Broly, until then the only legendary Saiyan. Additionally, this new shape is doing well in the books as the Turles official poster calls it good.

According to Dragon Ball, the legendary form of an evil Saiyan is achieved when his power is increased. He even became a Super Saiyan and then a Golden Great Ape. Turles did the same after consuming the shinseiju, which significantly increased his potency. That boost probably gave him enough strength to worry Vegeta very much.

Unfortunately, if this transformation is quite successful in terms of design, it is not great. We recall that Dragon Ball Heroes is a parallel animated series that Akira Toriyama, the saga’s legendary creator, does not oversee and that has many inconsistencies with the rest of Dragon Balls Lore.