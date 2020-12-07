A new error occurred in the last episode

After the man in jeans who slipped in episode 4 of season 2 of The Mandalorian, this time episode 6 is also affected by a bug. Warning, the following lines contain spoilers regarding the plot of The Mandalorian. There’s still time to close the page if you haven’t seen the last episode.

/! Warning spoiler /!

Episode 6 of Season 2 of The Mandalorian has many surprises in store for us, including the official return of Boba Fett to the Star Wars universe. Despite an episode with small onions, a bug has crept in. Two weeks ago, in episode 4, a man in jeans stepped into the background of an attack scene with Greef Karga and Cara Dune.

This bug was fixed by digital deletion the following week, but the other episodes were not immune to bugs either. A helicopter was discovered in the sky in episode 6 of the second season of The Mandalorian.

This helicopter, flying in the distance behind Boba Fett, will be visible after about 10 minutes and 49 seconds. It’s a very stealthy gig and you have to focus to see it, but the fans spotted the helicopter. After that second mistake, it is certain that this will be the new game for fans to spot mistakes in the Mandalorian episodes.