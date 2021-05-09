A new Dragon Ball Super movie with an unexpected character is in the works

While the manga Dragon Ball Super delivers one of its best storylines, we learn that a new movie is in the works. We tell you everything you need to know!

A nice promise

Unfortunately, despite the fact that Dragon Ball Super kept many promises, including forgetting about the Dragon Ball GT disaster, both the manga and the anime, despite some lightning bolts (l ‘Black Goku arc), unfortunately did not always live up to fan expectations. Dragon Ball fans don’t despair, however. The Granolah bow reconciled some of them with the manga, and Akira Toriyama has different strings on her bow.

In fact, today we learn that a new Dragon Ball Super movie is in the making. Akira Toriyama personally announced this on the new official Dragon Ball website:

After Dragon Ball Super: Broly, a brand new movie is in the works! Again, I am very closely guiding the story writing and dialogue to make another extraordinary film. I can’t tell you too much about the plot just yet, but be prepared for some extreme and exciting fights that may involve an unexpected character. The graphical aspect will be new and will blow you away. I hope everyone is looking forward to this new film!

Very good news, no doubt. Remember that Dragon Ball Super was born thanks to the movies Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods and Dragon Ball Z: The Resurrection of F, and that Dragon Ball Super: Broly was particularly well received by the public and critics. We hope this new Dragon Ball Super movie has such a warm reception.

While nothing is known about this new feature film, other than that it is expected in the course of 2022 after a leak from Toei Animation Europe, speculation is obviously open to uncover the identity of this “unexpected character”. At Hitek, we hope the film in preparation will take the same path as Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and canonicalize an antagonist who appeared in a Dragon Ball Z OAV. In fact, we particularly think of Janemba, the enemy he faces Goku and Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z: Mergers. It would also be an opportunity to canonize Paikutan.

Even if our canonization hopes are not realized, we can’t wait to discover the action scenes from Akira Toriyama’s new project: If they’re half as successful as those from Dragon Ball Super: Broly, we’re already satisfied! In any case, we will of course keep you updated on the progress of this film project as the revelations and trailers unfold.