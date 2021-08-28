A new documentary about the disappearance of Maddie McCann premieres

The German Christian Brueckner will be the focus of this three-part Discovery production. Debuts in the next few days.

Maddie McCann disappeared in 2007.

The disappearance of Madeleine McCann will give rise to a new documentary series. “Prime Suspect: The Madeleine McCann Case” focuses on the new suspect in the case, the German Christian Brückner, who has been investigated by the authorities for a year.

The three episode production is a Discovery Plus project. It premiered in several countries in February but has only just arrived in Portugal – it can see production on Sunday, September 5th, from 10pm.

Includes interviews with the suspect’s friends, an ex-girlfriend, and others relevant to the case. Also on the list are his defense attorney, the German prosecutor responsible for the indictment, and former Portuguese detective Gonçalo Amaral.

Christian Brueckner is being held in a German prison for raping a 72-year-old woman in Praia da Luz in the Algarve – the same place where Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007 when she was just three years old.