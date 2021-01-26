A new collection of pop characters pays homage to the legendary series

Funko has presented many new collections of pop characters, including 2021 editions, each more beautiful than the next. Today it is the turn of the Friends series to be entitled to their new series of figures.

Friends: A series that rocked a generation

Friends is one of the most popular series. It started in 1994 and has won the hearts of many viewers around the world. It took 10 seasons and 236 episodes to see the ending.

As mentioned earlier, the series is entitled to its collectable pop figures. These are 9 cm high and available in our shop for 12.49 euros. Shipping is scheduled for the end of January.

FUNKO POP ROSS FIGURE IN SPUTNIK – FRIENDS

At the Halloween costume party hosted by Monica, Ross decided to make a costume similar to the famous Russian satellite Sputnik, and that’s exactly what this pop looks like.

ILLUSTRATION FUNKO POP PHOEBE BUFFAY – FRIENDS

Totally insane, Phoebe is the crazy guy in the group, but she’s also very avant-garde.

Figure FUNKO POP MONICA in CATWOMAN – FRIENDS

In a very tight Catwoman costume, Monica wanted to stand out from her friends at this famous Halloween party she organized.

FUNKO POP JOEY FIGURE IN COWBOY – FRIENDS

Joey goes for a cowboy costume that goes well with him to best advertise a perfume.

POP FUNKO CHANDLER FIGURE IN PINK BUNNY – FRIENDS

Bad luck for Chandler! Monica has decided to give him a pink bunny costume to please him since he’s a fan of Bugs Bunny, but it is missed!

POP FUNKO RACHEL FIGURE IN PINK DRESS – FRIENDS

Rachel had to wear a beautiful pink dress for the wedding of her ex-fiancé Barry and her friend Mindy, but in this episode we can see that she is having a hard time accepting that marriage.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP GUNTHER – FRIENDS

Gunther, the manager of Central Perk, the Manhattan coffee shop that serves as our friends’ headquarters, is an icon on the show and is completely crazy about Rachel.