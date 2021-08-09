a new collection of Funko Pop figures! point with the tip of your nose

The American toy brand Funko is always on the lookout for new releases and has a new collection of Pop! this is a tribute to the new Marvel animation series What if …?

Amazement What if …? a series that mixes up the events of the MCU

The Marvel animation series What if …? Is broadcast on the Disney + platform. is based on the comics of the same name, but opens up new possibilities as it suggests changes to certain key events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). There are emblematic characters like T’Challa, Thor or Doctor Strange.

In this collection, the figures are officially licensed and come with a window box. You can order them now for 12.49 euros.

Funko Pop Captain Carter – What If …? No. 870

This pop! shows Peggy Carter with Captain Britain outfit and shield. Little difference to Steve Rogers, the flag!

Funko Pop Hydra Stomper – What if …? No. 872

The Hydra Stomper figure shows this character wearing Iron Man armor by Howard Stark. Who is in there It’s Steve Rogers, surprising !? Not that much as he didn’t get the famous Super Soldier serum.

Funko Pop T’Challa Star-Lord – What if …? No. 871

T’Challa is not the Black Panther we know as he donned the Star Lord costume. In fact, he was kidnapped by Yondu as a young boy.

Funko Pop Gamora – What if …? No. 873

This pop! highlights Gamora, the daughter of Thanos, who has taken on the role of her father with her own outfit.

Funko Pop Doctor Strange Supreme – What if …? No. 874

In this series, Doctor Strange is not exactly the same, and this Pop! presents it in its evil version.