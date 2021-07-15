a new character will rise from the dead

The new season of Dexter will have a little taste of nostalgia. Eight years after the last episode was broadcast, the series is celebrating its comeback on our screens, with at least a well-known cast. Indeed, after confirming the presence of this psychopath in the revival, it is another figure who has just been heralded as having returned from the dead, for the goods of production …

Do we take the same thing and start over?

Anyone who missed the Dexter series and its characters will certainly not be disappointed afterwards. The revival is set to see the light of day on our screens soon and characters well known to fans are expected to return.

If the serial killer changes his identity, the characters he comes across shouldn’t. This season 9 already promises to put us in our eyes, especially by bringing some of the series’ emblematic characters to life.

Just two weeks after John Lithgow’s announcement, TVLine took the floor, stating that Jennifer Carpenter would also resume her role in the revival. She will then play Debra again, Dexter’s sister.

The dead come back to life

Small problem, the character should normally have died during the season 8 finale. The decision to bring her back leaves us a little at a loss, especially since Debra isn’t the only member of the cast to receive such treatment. .

For now, the production has also refused to confirm the character’s return. And for good reason in semitone. Given that Debra was murdered in the final episode, which aired in 2013, the young woman shouldn’t really be returning to the series as a full character.

As John Lithgow already indicated at Deadline, the return of his character, like that of Jennifer Carpenter, should take place in the form of a short “flashback”. We don’t know any more … We will then have to wait like you this fall to have answers to our questions while watching the series.

Can’t wait to find Dexter? Here is some very bad news regarding the new season.