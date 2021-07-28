a new chapter has been announced for this close date, the fans explode with joy

a new chapter has been announced for this close date, the fans explode with joy

Bleach is a shonen, written and illustrated by the iconic Tite Kubo. The manga has seen 120 million volumes sold, making it one of the best-selling mangas in the world. After reading chapter 686 of the manga (titled “Death & Strawberry”), many fans stopped waiting to hear from Bleach, and yet today’s news surprised all of them (including us).

The Manga Bleach, a memorial

Today’s news makes Bleach fans sit up and take notice: On August 10th, a special chapter for the 20th anniversary of the manga is to appear in Weekly Shonen Jump 36-37 / 2021.

We know at the moment that this particular chapter will be 73 pages long and will of course be written and drawn by Tite Kubo himself. We don’t know at the moment what the plot presented in this chapter will look like, which no one expected, but one thing is certain: the fans are already belching with joy.

Fans share their joy on Twitter

On Twitter, fans have already expressed their delight at this unexpected announcement, to say the least. Here are some of their best reactions:

WAAAAAH THE CRAZY INFO COMES FROM NOWHERE.

Bleach will have a special chapter, it won’t be crazy, just what happens to the characters I think but it will be good to see them all again! https://t.co/Bk7WWXlWYF

Special 73-page chapter for 20 years of Bleach it’s unbelievable, unfortunately this manga is not recognized at this fair value pic.twitter.com/wz0oHv569l

Oh the berserk week in early August. Bleach returns for a 73-page chapter AND the return of Jujustu Kaisen. pic.twitter.com/dn2eVXa0uN

Today is a day to cram the #ViveBleach on Twitter to spread the passion for bleach.

73 pages of bleach ???? WHAT A PLEASURE MTN ANIME ANNOUNCE https://t.co/75EJjfJjgc

When Bleach ended its 686th chapter, I was 16/17 years old …

Today I’m almost 23 and Bleach is coming back for a 73 page chapter, I’m so happy.

This manga forged me and made it possible for me to meet such beautiful people.

Long live bleach!

Bleach will have a special 73-page chapter in Jump number 36/37 for the manga’s 20th anniversary

I’ll break everything I’m happy pic.twitter.com/4HzbKlZZUb

And are you at your side enthusiastic about this news? Do not hesitate to answer this question through our survey or through our comment section! And if you’re a die-hard Bleach fan looking for other animes to eat, you can find other animes on Netflix thanks to our previous article on the same topic.