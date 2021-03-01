A must-have for the Seagate BarraCuda 4TB Internal Hard Drive (ST4000DM004)

There is nothing like a good quality hard drive to store important information. With this in mind, note that Seagate’s 4TB internal hard drive currently costs less than € 90.

SEAGATE 4 TB: a perfect alliance between QUALITY and QUANTITY

The Seagate BarraCuda hard drive’s internal hard drive can store up to 4 TB of data. This amount of information is enormous. In addition, the external drive transfer rate can reach 600MB / s, so you can transfer your data quickly.

To limit errors on your computer, this hard disk drive has 256 MB of buffer space. This memory helps your PC to record high-quality multimedia documents and avoids jerky sounds or images. Since the hard disk has a SATA III interface, an internal transfer rate of 190 MB / s can be achieved. This way, you can get the data stored on it in a very short time.

Also note that the Seagate drive is 3.5-inch. It weighs 490 g and has the following dimensions (D × W × H): 14.6 × 10.1 × 2 cm. It has a relatively long lifespan with a charge / discharge cycle of 300,000 repetitions. If you continue to have concerns, be aware that the offer is backed by a 2 year warranty.

So buy the Seagate BarraCuda 4TB Internal Hard Drive (ST4000DM004) for just € 84.99. This is a good deal as it is typically $ 109.01 so you get over 20% off this item.

Remember that the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G black smartphone is still on sale.

3 good reasons to buy this internal hard drive?

The immense storage capacity of 4TB Its durability: a charge / discharge cycle of 300,000 repetitions The 2-year limited warranty

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.