A must-have for the Bose Headphones 700 wireless headphones

The Bose Headphones 700 is a high-end wireless headset that will satisfy the most demanding users and currently has a very good price because it benefits from a discount of 130 euros!

Bose Headphones 700: noise reduction and convenience

The Bose Headphones 700 wireless headphones have a lot to offer. First of all, it offers unparalleled comfort as it is equipped with memory foam. As a result, it adapts perfectly to your morphology.

In terms of sound, it has a high quality active noise reduction system. It also contains 4 powerful microphones so that your interlocutors can hear you perfectly, but also your voice assistant thanks to the controls.

Bose has also developed an application called Bose Music that allows you to configure equalization and noise reduction on 11 levels.

The brand has equipped their 700 headphones with a motion sensor that detects the orientation of your head and the movements of your body.

Finally, the autonomy is announced in continuous reading after 20 hours.

With a price of 399 euros, it was only 269 euros, an offer that should not be missed for this high-end helmet. And if you want a dash cam we also have a good plan for the Xiaomi MiJia Smart Car.

