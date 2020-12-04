A must-have deal for the excellent Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones

If you’re not a fan of wireless in-ear headphones, there are still wireless headphones out there. These offer great comfort and sound quality of the highest quality. Today we bring you the Bose QuietComfort 35 with active noise canceling.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: record range

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II is a wireless headset that is known to be extremely comfortable thanks to the memory foam on the headband and headphones. This type of closed-back headset also reduces outside noise. When you activate the noise canceling function, you are completely submerged and you will not be disturbed by any surrounding noise. Perfect for watching your movies, series and videos using public transport.

The device is simply placed by placing your smartphone nearby, as it is equipped with a contactless NFC chip. You only need to do this once as the headset will register each of the previously connected devices.

What sets it apart from the competition is its autonomy, as it offers no less than 20 hours on a single charge. You should also know that it is compatible with fast reloading. In 10 minutes you get 2h30 extra listening.

In terms of price, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is 169.99 euros instead of 299.99 euros. And if you want a very high quality 5G compatible smartphone, we have good business with the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro.

Why fall for this wireless headset?

Comfortable with memory foam Effective active noise reduction Price-performance ratio!

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.