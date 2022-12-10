A Minnesota man who said he was at ‘war’ with squirrels on his property was arrested after missing his target and shooting through his neighbor’s window

Getty Photographs

A 76-year-old man was arrested after he photographs bullets at his neighbor’s residence making an attempt to shoot a squirrel.

The Minnesota man was recognized as Michael James Powers, per native information.

Powers informed police that he beforehand shot squirrels that entered his hen feeder.

A Minnesota man was arrested after he tried to shoot a squirrel, however the bullet as a substitute went via his neighbor’s window, The Related Press reported on Friday.

The Grand Forks Herald recognized the person as 76-year-old Michael James Powers. Powers is going through two years behind bars and a number of fees, together with recklessly dealing with a harmful weapon and felony discharging a firearm “inside a municipality,” The AP reported.

After the Powers’ neighbor found bullet holes on the siding of his home and a bullet on the window ledge in his son’s bed room, he notified the East Grand Forks Police Division, in line with The AP and Grand Forks Herald citing an affidavit. Along with discovering the bullet, damaged glass was contained in the room.

The bullets had been from a .22 caliber rifle, The Herald reported per the affidavit, and a complete of six rounds hit the neighbor’s residence.

Powers informed native police that he was making an attempt to shoot a purple squirrel that was on his hen feeder from his bed room window, in line with the reviews. Police mentioned when he was taken into custody his spouse informed him: “Properly, I informed you,” The Related Press reported.

Powers defined to the officers that he shot on the animals about six occasions within the final two years once they acquired inside his feeder, the shops reported, calling it “struggle.”

Moreover, Powers informed police that he thought he struck the squirrel, and solely pulled the set off two occasions the day of the incident, The Herald reported.

Powers is ready to look in courtroom subsequent week.

Learn the unique article on Insider