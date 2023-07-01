A Mini Challenge – The New York Times

As a result of I’m the creator of the New York Instances Mini Crossword, folks typically assume that I’m a trivia knowledgeable. The embarrassing fact is that my trivia data is closely weighted towards issues with 4 and 5 letters and quite a lot of vowels. Positive, I can let you know Elvis Presley’s center title (Aron), or {that a} small stitching equipment is called an “etui,” however I’m not going to be a lot assist at your native pub trivia evening.

Individuals who don’t do crosswords typically consider that you simply want an encyclopedic data of arcane details to finish a puzzle. My mission with the Mini is to alter that notion.

As a lot as attainable, I keep away from obscure phrases that solvers would know provided that they’ve finished 1,000 crosswords earlier than. As a substitute, I take a look at solvers on the stuff of on a regular basis life: state capitals, road indicators, web slang and the occasional random animal reality.

In an ideal puzzle, the trivia clues draw you in, leaving you eager to know the reply.

That concept guides immediately’s customized Mini crossword, particularly designed for The Morning. In case you’ve by no means tried a crossword earlier than, you may heat up with a number of trivia questions. Clear up these brainteasers for a head begin on immediately’s Mini:

What phrase turns into shorter once you add letters to it?

What’s the solely seven-letter phrase to make use of all 5 vowels and Q?

What’s the solely planet in our photo voltaic system not named for a deity?

For individuals who have by no means tried a Mini crossword earlier than, it’s a free, each day 5×5 puzzle (7×7 on Saturdays) obtainable to all Instances readers. The small grid takes only some minutes to finish (even much less when you get good!), and it’s full of energetic vocabulary, well timed references and witty minithemes. You’ll be able to even compete in opposition to your folks for the quickest fixing time by utilizing our Leaderboards function. I hope you’ll test it out!