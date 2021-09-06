a meteorite crashes in the middle of the night, the video impresses internet users

Several webcams and cameras recorded a flash of light in Brittany on September 5th at 11:47 pm that would have made it possible to “return to daylight” for a few seconds. According to the Vigie-ciel program, it was actually a meteor. We are talking about a “meteor” here and not a “meteorite” because the meteorite is the rocky or metallic pebble that we find on dry land. At the moment, however, we have no trace of it. Here is one of the videos showing us the show in question that many of us have missed:

A meteorite passed very close to the earth and lit the Breton sky like in broad daylight (video from the webcam of the port and the Arzal dam) #Brest #Meteorite #meteor pic.twitter.com/7qOzymYQOy

September 6, 2021

Lots of reactions on the internet

The sharing of different points of view regarding the passage of the meteor (since the latter impressed in different places such as in Great Britain, but also in France in Piriac-sur-Mer (Loire-Atlantique), Arzal (Morbihan) or even in Douarnenez (Finistère)) many internet users who would have liked to see this event in front of their eyes. We let you discover some reactions from internet users who are enthusiastic about this vision:

Calculated trajectory of the #meteorite in #Brittany tonight. Source: https://t.co/0s3bmvxdMD pic.twitter.com/Os3DcuWQmg

September 6, 2021

Yesterday evening at 11:45 p.m. in the sky of Brittany a light phenomenon followed by a sound boom: a priori it is a #meteorite

According to the gendarmerie, no point of impact on the ground was reported for the time being (source: Letelegramme)

Webcam: Port and dam of Arzal (Morbihan) [1/2] pic.twitter.com/DenlxHz50G

September 6, 2021

u2604 A #meteorite in the Breton sky? Yesterday, 11.47 p.m.: A glowing ball was seen in the sky from southern England over #Bretagne to Loire-Atlantique. We are currently talking about a #meteorite, it may become a meteorite if we find fragments;) @LCI pic.twitter.com/Ns7TzY7jlX

September 6, 2021

# Meteor in #Bretagne: here the most beautiful video – Viewsurf webcam from Arzal (56) – of this racing car that lit up the sky over northwestern France and southern England yesterday at 11:47 p.m., with this green color when entering the atmosphere .. . Splendid! #Meteorite @LCI pic.twitter.com/alDMKnIs1K

September 6, 2021

And of course some internet users decided to comment on this event with humor. We let you discover some derisive reactions from internet users:

The Bretons during the 5 seconds of the meteorite # meteorit pic.twitter.com/S0I152seZp

September 6, 2021

The residents of Brest will have seen one #meteorite longer than the sun in 2021

pic.twitter.com/ihyzBx0ldT

September 6, 2021

DRAWING: A # meteorite in Brittany pic.twitter.com/0SIAcS1siZ

September 6, 2021

The Bretons survived the #meteorite!

Rep a sa, the dinosaurs !! pic.twitter.com/ln20EjS3sF

September 6, 2021

