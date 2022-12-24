A Massachusetts doctor accused of punching a police officer on January 6 was arrested and charged after a tipster contacted the FBI

Prosecutors allege Dr. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, punched a police officer contained in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Division of Justice

A working towards Massachusetts physician was arrested and charged within the January 6 Capitol riot this week.

Prosecutors allege Jacquelyn Starer punched a police officer within the head whereas contained in the Capitol.

No less than 964 folks have been arrested in reference to the assault to date.

A Massachusetts physician accused of punching a police officer within the head through the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot was arrested and charged on Tuesday.

Dr. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, was charged with a number of counts in relation to the riot, together with two felony counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding cops, and civil dysfunction.

Starer’s Tuesday arrest got here two days earlier than the January 6 congressional committee launched its closing, 845-page report detailing the Capitol riot and former President Donald Trump’s position in it.

In line with court docket paperwork, Starer is a working towards doctor in Ashland, Massachusetts.

Prosecutors say Starer entered the Capitol roughly 10 minutes after a mob of Trump supporters first breached the constructing that day. Open-source photographs and video from the siege seem to point out Starer approaching a gaggle of Metropolitan Police Division officers contained in the Capitol earlier than making bodily contact with one.

Starer proceeded to punch an officer on the left aspect of the top, in accordance with investigators. The officer later instructed prosecutors {that a} blonde lady carrying a crimson jacket and hat was answerable for the assault. The unnamed officer stated the blonde lady got here at her a second time earlier than the officer struck her in response.

Surveillance photographs and movies present Starer carrying red-colored clothes and a Trump hat whereas on the Capitol on January 6. The officer later recognized Starer in photographs as her attacker, in accordance with court docket paperwork.

An nameless tipster contacted the FBI simply days after the assault and instructed investigators that they have been conscious previous to the riot that Starer had deliberate to attend the march on the Capitol, prosecutors stated. The tipster stated Starer had bragged to a mutual acquaintance that she was “ready” for the occasion with a mesh knife-proof shirt and bottles of pepper spray, in accordance with court docket paperwork.

Investigators then used surveillance telephones and movies, in addition to cellphone and resort data to substantiate Starer’s presence in DC close to the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

After she is alleged to have punched a police officer, Starer seems to have been affected by chemical irritants that authorities deployed in an effort to curb the mob, in accordance with court docket paperwork. Pictures from the riot present Starer receiving first support help to her eyes and face.

The physician didn’t have a lawyer listed in federal court docket data as of Friday. An e-mail tackle showing to belong to Starer didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

No less than 964 folks have been arrested in reference to the assault and greater than 460 folks have pleaded responsible to date.

