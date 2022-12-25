A man was arrested after his female colleague said he was suffocating her at a National Science Foundation base in Antarctica. Assault and harassment on the bases are considered a problem per a report.

A person at a Nationwide Science Basis base in Antarctica was charged with assaulting a feminine colleague.

The feminine worker stated Stephen Tyler Bieneman was suffocating her along with his leg.

Bieneman was arrested in Antarctica and transported to Hawaii.

A person on a search and rescue crew on the US Nationwide Science Basis base in Antarctica was arrested and transported to Hawaii after being accused of assaulting a feminine colleague, in response to court docket paperwork filed in the US District Court docket for the District of Hawaii.

Officers charged Stephen Tyler Bieneman with assault inside the maritime and territorial jurisdiction, in response to a prison criticism filed on December 12.

The incident occurred on the McMurdo Station, one in all three analysis stations managed by the Nationwide Science Basis beneath the US Antarctic Program, in response to a federal affidavit filed by Deputy US Marshal Marc E. Tunstall, a federal agent stationed in Antarctica.

Tunstall writes within the affidavit that he was knowledgeable on November 25 of an assault that occurred at McMurdo. The sufferer, a girl, had initially disclosed that she didn’t need to title herself or the person she stated had assaulted her, however she later agreed to fulfill with Tunstall, a health care provider, and a sexual assault advocate current, per the affidavit.

The girl, a US nationwide, advised Tunstall that whereas she and Bieneman — who she described as an off-the-cuff good friend — had been sitting on a sofa, she tried to prank him by taking his title tag and jokingly stating that she wouldn’t give it again. She then stated, in response to court docket paperwork, that they each stood up and moved behind the sofa when Bieneman “put her on her again, positioned his left shin over her throat, and commenced going by her coverall pocket” to search out his title tag.

In response to the affidavit, the girl advised Tunstall that she then tapped Bieneman’s leg and made a “choking image” to point that she could not breathe, however he didn’t take away his leg till he discovered his title tag, which took one minute. The girl rated the ache as an 8 out of 10, in response to the affidavit.

Story continues

She was ultimately helped by one other man who helped her obtain medical care, per court docket paperwork.

Bieneman made his first court docket look on Thursday and was launched with an unsecured bond of $25,000.

His first listening to is about for January 12, 2023, earlier than Justice of the Peace Kenneth J. Mansfield.

A public defender representing Bieneman and the US legal professional prosecuting the case didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

The NSF, by the US Antarctic Program, employs 1000’s of scientists, workers, and navy personnel who oversee analysis operations within the southernmost continent.

Assault, particularly sexual assault in opposition to ladies, has been lengthy documented within the distant base of Antarctica. A report launched in June by the NSF revealed that many workers seen sexual harassment as a pervasive concern.

Over 70% of feminine respondents and practically 50% of male respondents stated sexual harassment is an issue inside the US Antarctic Program, whereas 47% of feminine respondents and 33% of male respondents stated sexual assault is an issue.

“Each girl I knew down there had an assault or harassment expertise that had occurred on ice,” one particular person stated within the report.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider