A man said he was ‘very sorry’ after he was caught on video spraying an unhoused woman with water

The video has amassed over 16 million views on Twitter.Screenshot/TikTok – briochesf

A video went viral displaying a person hosing an unhoused lady on the road in San Francisco.

The person was recognized as Collier Gwin, the proprietor of an area artwork gallery.

Gwin obtained widespread backlash on-line.

A viral video displaying an artwork gallery proprietor spraying an unhoused lady with a hose has sparked widespread backlash throughout the web.

Within the 14-second video, a San Francisco man who’s been recognized by a number of retailers as Collier Gwin is seen blasting a heavy jet of water on a lady sitting on the road. “Hey! Simply transfer! Transfer!” Gwin may very well be heard telling the girl after turning the hose off.

The clip was first posted on TikTok by @briochesf, an account for the San Francisco eatery Brioche Bakery & Cafe, though the video doesn’t look like on the web page anymore. It was reposted earlier this week to Twitter and Reddit, the place it went vastly viral, garnering over 16 million views and 40,000 upvotes, respectively.

When confronted on Tuesday, Gwin informed SFGATE that he has no second ideas about his actions and he felt it was justified. “In that scenario, the road was being washed and he or she refused to maneuver. She began screaming profanities, and changing into very belligerent,” Gwin informed the outlet.

Nonetheless, on Wednesday, he appeared to vary his tune. Gwin informed CBS-affiliate KPIX-5 that he was “very, very sorry” and he was “not going to defend” himself this time. He claimed he made an in depth effort to assist her out earlier than.

Barbarossa Lounge, a cocktail bar that may be seen within the notorious footage, put out a press release on Tuesday denouncing Gwin’s actions. The enterprise mentioned it’s “on no account related to the inhumane actions portrayed within the video.”

“We’re extraordinarily disillusioned on this particular person’s habits and on no account assist such actions,” the assertion learn.

Gwin has drawn widespread backlash. Many on-line are even calling for his arrest.

“That is completely disgusting,” Dean Preston, the supervisor for San Francisco’s District 5, tweeted in response. The Attorneys’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Space and the ACLU of Northern California informed SFGATE they imagine Gwin’s actions represent assault.

The San Francisco Police Division informed the outlet that each Gwin and the girl on the road “declined additional police motion” after the incident, however that the SFPD continues to be investigating the matter. The division didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

Over the previous couple of days, web customers are bombarding the Google and Yelp profiles of Gwin’s gallery, Foster Gwin Gallery, with acrimonious 1-star opinions. The web site for his enterprise is at present down for “scheduled upkeep,” a discover learn.

Garcia nor TikTok person @briochesf have responded to Insider’s requests for remark.

