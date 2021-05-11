A major reveal would confirm the next console

A new size information shakes up the file on the Nintendo Switch Pro. This also proves that the console exists and that it could see the light of day sooner than expected.

A paradoxical situation at Nintendo

The news of the release of the Nintendo Switch Pro continues to rain, but in a very special context, given that Nintendo not only had a record year thanks to the sale of the Switch, with net profits of 3.6 billion euros (which is an increase of 86%) , but paradoxically, the Japanese company’s latest console is showing manufacturing concerns due to the global shortage of semiconductor materials.

At the center of all of this, the riddle surrounding the Switch Pro is gradually being resolved without being able to give a release date or the connection with its hardware with certainty. In that regard, the 17.78-centimeter Samsung OLED display issue will resurface shortly, but only rumors have fueled the issue.

A size specification

Recently, the American company Universal Display Corp, which makes OLED screens, released its results for the first quarter of 2021, followed by a call to investors in which Nintendo appears, and more precisely the Switch Pro file. According to the CEO of Universal Display Corp, “Nintendo chose an OLED display for the new Switch Pro because of the advantages of OLED, namely higher contrast and faster response times.”

A statement that goes beyond the rumor stage and is intended to highlight the fact that the future console would feature a 7-inch screen from Samsung (partnered with Universal Display Corp). This is the first time a partner has endorsed such words, and it could prove the console is actually on the move. Should the Switch shortage confirm and spread in the long term, this Nintendo Switch Pro could possibly be available sooner than expected.

The arrival of E3 next month, where Nintendo has confirmed its participation, could remove the uncertainties hanging over this new model.