A lot with the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset

If you’re looking for a gaming headset to get the most out of your games, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition has a small discount.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition: THX Spatial certification for 360-degree sound

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition includes 2 Razer-made 50mm drivers with memory foam pads and super soft coating for better comfort.

On the pads, Razer cut the foam so that players with glasses have two notches. They also have a cooling gel layer that prevents heat build-up during long sessions.

You should also know that it is THX Spatial Audio certified and ensures 360-degree sound. With this technology, none of your enemies can bring you back.

The controls are on a small box. You can adjust the sound between game and chat or activate the THX Spatial Audio function. The Razer Synapse software allows you to set the equalizer to 17 levels.

For the price, it costs an average of 100 euros, but at the moment it’s only 69.95 euros. In order to increase the performance of your PC, a 16 GB DDR4 kit is offered here.

Why fall for this helmet?

ComfortTHX Spatial 360 degree audio value for money

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.