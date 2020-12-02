A lot with the Bose SoundLink Mini 2 Special Edition wireless portable speaker

If you want to listen to music anywhere, here’s a great plan for a great SoundLink Mini 2 Special Edition portable wireless speaker.

SoundLink Mini 2 Special Edition: A great portable speaker

Leveraging the expertise of the Bose brand, the SoundLink Mini 2 Special Edition portable speaker can only keep you happy for your evenings, especially as the end of the year holidays are fast approaching.

The latter has a great finish with an ultra-compact aluminum case that allows it to be relatively light (700 grams). This doesn’t mean she doesn’t have one in her stomach. It offers powerful sound with very good bass.

The controls are at the top and allow you to navigate your playlist or control the volume.

On the connectivity side, you can use Bluetooth (up to 9 meters and 8 different paired devices) or the 3.5 mm jack. So you can also plug it into a TV as suggested earlier in a good plan. Otherwise it is also possible to answer your calls or communicate with your voice assistant via the microphone.

In terms of autonomy, it takes 18 hours on a single charge!

It’s usually 199 euros, but right now it benefits from a nice 80 euros discount, which allows it to be currently at 119.99 euros

Why succumb?

Super autonomy, audio quality at the top, Bluetooth efficient

