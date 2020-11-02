A lot on this great Denon soundbar

Even if you have a great 4K TV, the sound is always the fish that fishes the most. To improve it, you can go through a soundbar. Be careful though, if you want great sound, you don’t have to take anything with you! At the moment the excellent Denon DHT-S316 with its subwoofer is enjoying a great discount on its starting price.

Denon DHT-S316: A wireless soundbar with excellent audio quality

The Denon DHT-S316 soundbar is wireless so you can place it anywhere. Plus, it’s compatible with Dolby Digital and DTS decoding technologies, so you can sound like you’re in the cinema!

Like many of its competitors, it also has a feature that intelligently improves the dialogues to better understand and hear what is happening without the bass choking them, especially since in this case we have a subwoofer. very powerful bass!

In terms of connectivity, we have:

Bluetooth, one 3.5mm audio port, one optical AUX digital input, one HDMI video input (ARC) and one HDMI video output (ARC).

In terms of price, it has been displayed around 270 euros on average, but for the moment and for a short time it is priced at 199 euros! It’s perfect when you pair it with the Amazon Fire Stick, which also benefits from a very nice reduction.

3 good reasons to succumb to this soundbar

Wireless subwoofer Broad connectivity DENON quality !!!

