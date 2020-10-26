A lot on the SanDisk Extreme PRO 128GB 4K-compatible microSD card

If you don’t have enough space on your smartphone or tablet and are looking for a microSD card that is compatible with 4K recording for your camera, you can find a lot about the SanDisk Extreme PRO 128GB microSD card here.

SanDisk Extreme PRO: A sturdy card with good speeds

You shouldn’t buy anything like a memory card, and most importantly, avoid Chinese counterfeits if you don’t want your data to disappear or be erased. So we recommend that you go for branded cards like this good plan.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO 128 GB microSD card offers read speeds of up to 170 MB / s and write speeds of up to 90 MB / s. That way, you can easily record in 4K, which is where you can save your Nintendo Switch games. This card is A2 certified and UHS3 and Class V30 certified. It can withstand extreme temperatures, water, shock and X-rays.

Typically, this 128GB microSD card costs around $ 45 / $ 50, but it’s only $ 25.99 right now. And if you want to hear speakers for your PC, console, or music from your phone and tablet, the Logitech 2.1 kit is currently available at a great price.

3 good reasons to be tried

Robustness 4K compatible 50% reduction

