A lot on the powerful Intel Core i5-9600K processor

Looking to switch machines and looking for a powerful processor for a slot machine or because you use greedy software, here’s a great deal for the Intel Core i5-9600K.

Intel Core i5-9600K: A powerful CPU for games

Even if the graphics card does the most work in a gaming PC, don’t forget to choose a powerful processor to avoid CPU limitations. For this reason we offer the Intel Core i5-9600K and have the following in our stomach:

Base frequency: 3.7 GHz Turbo frequency: 4.6 GHz Cache: 9 MB Number of cores / threads: 6 RAM compatibility: DDR4-2666 Socket: LGA1151 Graphics chip: Intel HD Graphics 630

With the latter, you have no problem with greedy software that requires a lot of computation, and it can satisfy even those who just want to play a powerful machine.

While it was around 280 euros, the latter has just dropped to 169 euros, which is good news if you’re thinking about your future configuration. We also have a good plan, a gaming laptop with an RTX2070!

Why crack?

Powerful processor Perfect for games / streaming TOP quality / price / performance ratio

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.