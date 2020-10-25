A lot on the Lexmark MC3224DWE color laser multifunction printer

It’s rare to find a quality printer that meets all of your essential requirements and isn’t too expensive. It will take a keen eye and spend time researching. But don’t panic, the Hitek team has found the Lexmark MC3224DWE color laser multifunction printer for you.

Lexmark MC3224DWE: the tool that meets all your expectations

The model combines a variety of technologies in a compact, lightweight device – 306.9 (H) x 411.2 mm (W) x 394.1 mm (D) – that is easy to ship and set up. To maximize durability, the designers have outfitted it with a steel frame and durable photo-editing components.

With a print speed (color, normal quality, A4 / US Letter) of 22 pages per minute, the device can print 22 color pages per minute. For this purpose, a color laser printing technology is used that can process an optical scan resolution of up to 600 x 600 dpi. Of course, the model includes classic functions such as double-sided printing and copying (black and white or color). The maximum supported paper size for ISO A-series is A4 and the standard input capacity is 251.

Plus, Lexmark’s unique Unison toner delivers rich, vivid colors with 1,500 page yield. The model also benefits from a reduction in inactivity time. Long-life replacement cartridges are easy to replace, and you can always print in black if you run out of toner.

In terms of connectivity, this Lexmark printer cannot envy its competitors. In fact, it includes Ethernet, USB and Wi-Fi connectivity, so it can be connected to the dedicated Lexmark application. It also makes it easy to print using Mopria and AirPrint technologies. In addition, the device is equipped with a user-friendly and intuitive 7.2 cm E-Task touchscreen. This includes Scan to Network, Email, or Lexmark Cloud Connector. This enables cloud storage of content.

And because it is a connected object, it is accompanied by the technologies necessary to secure data. After all, it is a particularly economical device in terms of energy. It’s also EPEAT Silver and ENERGY STAR certified.

Today the Lexmark MC3224DWE is available to you for just € 159.99 instead of the usual € 220, i. H. With a discount of -27%. In addition, it is possible to buy this little wonder in four steps from Cdiscount, and delivery is free. Connect your peripheral to a powerful computer like this Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317-54-7677 gaming PC that’s currently on sale at a 21% discount.

3 reasons to succumb?

Versatility Practicality Durability

