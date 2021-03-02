A lot on the Acer Nitro AN517-52-505S 17.3-inch FHD gaming laptop and the Nitro mouse

To play wherever you are, consider a machine designed specifically for this purpose. In this case, the Acer Nitro AN517-52-505S gaming laptop with the nitro mouse is currently available for less than 1,200 euros.

Acer Nitro AN517-52-505S: For gamers and versatile users

The Acer Nitro AN517-52-505S Notebook PC is a computer designed for gamers but also suitable for general purpose users. The 17.33-inch screen, which can be viewed in FHD, allows you to get the most out of your favorite game. The IPS panel also offers better colors for more details. Not to mention, it gives you a 144Hz refresh rate. In this way, you can ensure that the images flow well.

Note that this laptop has a GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card that will allow you to launch most games with ease. The performance is based on the 10th generation Core i5-10300H quad core processor, not to mention it has 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD.

This gaming laptop runs on Windows 10 with an autonomy of 6 hours thanks to its lithium-ion battery. So that you can get the most out of your entertainment, the sound is transmitted through two Dolby Home Theater v4 speakers. To connect it to other devices, you have Bluetooth (5.0), Wi-Fi Ax, an Ethernet port, as well as USB and HDMI ports. The gaming laptop weighs 2.2 kg with dimensions (L × W × H) of 40.35 × 28 × 2.49 cm.

The nitro mouse detects movements thanks to an optical sensor. To bring you a better gaming experience, it has 8 buttons including Burst Fire. This button allows you to shoot three balls in a row. The mouse also has LED lighting, the color of which changes depending on 6 DPI levels. It is connected to your computer with a 1.5 m long USB cable.

Without further ado, buy the Acer Nitro AN517-52-505S 17.3-inch FHD gaming laptop and Nitro mouse for € 1,199.99. Typically the computer costs around $ 1,200 while the mouse costs around $ 40. So this offer is quite interesting.

However, if you already have a gaming computer and want to increase its storage capacity, a Seagate 4TB internal hard drive is available here.

3 good reasons to buy this shocking duo?

The computer has a relatively large capacity to start most games. The screen offers an extraordinary experience thanks to the definition in FHD. The ideal gaming mouse for recording games

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.