A lot on the 27-inch Acer Nitro XV272UP gaming monitor

Want to get past bad screens while gaming? The best alternative is to get a screen that is specifically designed for video games and is capable of being completely immersed in yourself. However, not every screen will suit your needs. A good gaming monitor should have a high refresh rate with very realistic colors. In order to benefit from the best price-performance ratio, we recommend that you opt for this Acer Nitro XV272UP, which currently costs less than € 300.

Acer Nitro XV272UP: Pictures of exceptional quality

The Acer Nitro XV272UP gaming monitor with dimensions of 68.6 cm (27 inches) is a screen for gamers. With such a device you will have intense sensations, you will even forget about reality. The refresh rate of 144 Hz and the response time of just 1 ms ensure smooth operation. In addition, the AMD Radeon FreeSync ensures the optimization of the images during your gaming sessions.

For your viewing comfort, the screen can be displayed in WQHD, i. H. 2560 × 1440 pixels. You will be able to see more details, especially since this gaming screen has an IPS panel that provides reflections and contrasts that are true to the original. Thanks to the viewing angle of 178 °, you can also take full advantage of the features. Note that it also has VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, which guarantees you colors with high precision and good contrast.

Regarding this comfort side, you should know that the Acer Nitro XV272UP contains several technologies, the combination of which will make you a more immersive experience. And since you’ll be staying there for a long time, BlueLightShield and Flickerless technologies are there to limit eye strain. Long gaming sessions will therefore be much less strenuous. The monitor also includes ComyView and Low Dimming technologies to reduce reflections on the screen. To put less strain on your neck, you can adjust the screen angle between -5 and + 20 °.

You don’t need to use any buttons to adjust your screen settings, just use the Display Widget software. Various modes are available for your video game sessions, including action mode, sport, racing … The Acer screen also has 2 built-in speakers with 2 watts each.

With all this performance, don’t wait any longer to buy the Acer Nitro XV272UP gaming monitor, which costs just € 299.99 instead of € 399.99. You can benefit from a 25% discount on this item.

3 good reasons to get this gaming monitor?

High refresh rate of 144 Hz with a response time of 1 ms VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification for extremely detailed images Several integrated technologies for visual comfort as well as various game modes

