A lot on Aukey EP-N5 wireless headphones

If the Aukey brand has done one thing well, it is providing high quality audio that is most importantly durable over time. Today you have the option to purchase the EP-N5 wireless headphones for less than 60 euros. Suffice it to say that with this pair you will have a successful audio experience.

Aukey EP-N5: pure joy in the ears

Do you really want high quality headphones with a sober design? The Aukey EP-N5 is perfect for you. This is a pair of in-ears that weigh a total of 10 grams (5 grams each). They come with a charging case with the “Aukey” logo proudly stamped on it. Minimalistic but very effective in the long run.

The Aukey EP-N5 benefits from ANC (Active Noise Control) technology, which, as the name suggests, eliminates ambient noise. If you are looking for optimal listening quality, you are well served. The bass is also present, which is useful for lovers of rhythmic music. Plus, you can enjoy non-stop listening to music and phone calls for 7 hours if you turn off the ANC option. The fall can take up to 35 hours. Best of all, however, you can charge it in just 2 hours.

Finally, note that the Aukey EP-N5 comes with 3 pairs of earbuds (different sizes) and is IPX5 certified to ensure resistance to small water splashes.

The Aukey EP-N5 pair is currently available for 59.99 euros. To listen to good music with these headphones, you can already pre-order the Xiaomi Mi 10T or the 10T Pro.

Why fall for these headphones?

Minimalism Autonomy Value for money

