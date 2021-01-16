A lot not to be missed with the iRobot Roomba 971 vacuum cleaner

Cleaning can be time consuming, especially if you have a large house with multiple rooms. Fatigue can manifest itself very quickly, especially in the back. However, if you don’t do the housework, the risk of getting sick increases. Invest in the iRobot Roomba 971, a robotic vacuum cleaner that will make your life easier. The price is currently under $ 400.

A practically autonomous intelligent vacuum cleaner

From a global perspective, the iRobot Roomba 971 has a capacity of 0.6 l for a maximum activity duration of 1 hour 15. This small robot of 91 × 350 mm (H × D) for 3.9 kg can be charged wirelessly on a charging station. When the lithium-ion battery is discharged, the intelligent vacuum cleaner automatically goes to the charging point.

The iRobot HOME App makes it easy to use. Since the iRobot Roomba 971 is connected via Wi-Fi, you can receive notifications of performed tasks. In addition to an indicator light, you will receive a notification when the maximum capacity has been reached. You can also send him commands or simply schedule tasks to be carried out every day.

Thanks to its many detectors, the robot is more independent. Each detector does a specific job. The optical sensor analyzes the part to be cleaned in order to optimize its movement. The infrared detector detects obstacles as well as a vacuum so as not to fall down the stairs. Eventually, the acoustic detector will detect stubborn dirt and spend more time cleaning it up.

The biggest advantage of this machine is that, thanks to the iAdapt 2.0 technology, the robot can virtually map the parts to be processed. Even if it pauses to reload, it will pick up where it left off. In addition, the iRobot can be controlled by voice using Google and Alexa.

If the iRobot HOME vacuum cleaner normally costs around 500 euros, you can afford it today for 399 euros. Don’t miss the Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 deal to keep your music tidied up.

3 good reasons to choose this product?

Time and energy savings Low maintenance costs Can be controlled remotely

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.