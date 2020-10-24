A lot for the excellent Razer DeathAdder gaming mouse

Do you need a gaming mouse to get the most out of your games? There’s a lot here for the Razer DeathAdder Essential, which is currently enjoying almost 40% off.

Razer DeathAdder Essential: less than 30 euros for this gaming mouse

The Razer DeathAdder Essential is a wired gaming mouse (1.8 m cable) with a precise optical sensor that can reach up to 6400 DPI. In addition, it can collect up to 30G. It is equipped with 5 buttons which are fully programmable through the Razer application and in which you can also set various items such as sensitivity. In terms of its shape, it slips in the palm of your hand assuming you’re right-handed. There’s also the brand’s backlit logo.

Razer has chosen robust switches that, according to the manufacturer, can withstand more than 10 million clicks.

The Razer DeathAdder Essential was $ 49.99, but right now it’s an exceptional $ 29.99, which is a $ 20 savings. It can be perfect if you fell in love with the previous promo for the powerful Acer Predator laptop.

Responsive gaming mouse Robust switches Great price

