A Look at Guatemala City’s Young Filmmakers



Like many desires, the contours of what would turn into the movie manufacturing home Desobediencia Perfecta have been born at 3:00 a.m.



Vanessa Martínez, 17, and Javier Martínez (no relation), 18, two college students in Guatemala Metropolis, Guatemala, stayed up speaking one evening in April of final yr about their love of movie. That they had simply labored collectively on a brief movie Vanessa wrote about two lesbian teenagers falling in love and coping with the burden of their non secular trauma, which had gotten the chums fascinated with the right way to convey collectively collaborators in an inclusive area to create extra artwork on these topics.



Along with a mutual pal, Sebastián Aldana, 18, they based Desobediencia Perfecta, whose mission is to discover the tales of queer and lower-middle-class Guatemalans.



The members of the collective are scattered throughout Guatemala, and around the globe, a lot of their collaboration takes place on-line. On the primary day that your complete group was capable of collect in particular person, on the Lux Theater in Guatemala Metropolis, the photographer Juan Brenner was there to seize the second. “We explored your complete theater that day, all its corners. We even climbed on the roof,” mentioned Javier. “What we did essentially the most that day although was hug one another.” (All interviews have been translated from Spanish.)