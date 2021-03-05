A legendary gaming boss reveals himself for the film

The fateful date of the Mortal Kombat restart is approaching. And in order to accompany the film until its release, the media teases the protagonists of the film. Today that of a legendary chef will be revealed.

24 years later

It’s been 24 years since Mortal Kombat hit the big screen, since the belly of Mortal Kombat: Annihilation in 1997. Directed by Simon MCQuoid, Mortal Kombat will be in American cinemas and streaming on April 16th HBO Max (unfortunately you have to wait in France). The point is to show that the variation on the famous combat game license in the film can be just as interesting and, in particular, to offer more charismatic characters than the first two opus, which in itself isn’t a huge challenge.

The most emblematic characters will be present: Scorpio (Hiroyuki Sanada), Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Lyu Kang (Ludi Lin), Kung Lao (Max Huang), Kano (Josh Lawson), Shang Tsung (Ng Chin Han), Raiden ( Tadanobu Asano) or even Mileena (Sisi Stringer). Only Johnny Cage seems to be absent, which did not disappoint the fans.

The return of the wizard king

To fuel the hype, some media outlets are reluctant to reveal multiple images of the Mortal Kombat roster. At least this picture of the character of Shang Tsung that Total Film shared. In the video games of the saga, Shang Tsung is a powerful wizard who steals the soul and served as the host for the tournament. He appeared as the main boss in the very first game before returning to the franchise as a playable character and minor boss in Mortal Kombat (2011).

A fresh look at WB’s #MortalKombat movie.

(Source: @totalfilm) pic.twitter.com/COkWZTtZBd

March 4, 2021

Regarding the story of James Wan’s reboot (Conjuring: The Warren Files), it’s all about the new character of Cole Young who is against Sub-Zero and is sent directly on orders from Shang Tsung himself. What do you think of Shang Tsung’s skin?