a leak shows that the film will have more impact on the multiverse than we imagine

Announced a few months ago, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings seem no longer to be heeded by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the movie seems more important than it seems!

Shang-Chi: The 10 Rings and a Lego?

Legoes can hurt you in different ways, often by stepping on them. But this time it is our brains that are hurting us by revealing a range of products related to the Shang-Chi movie and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The trailer had given us a lot of clues about the film, but one character has been kept under wraps so far. A character who looks harmless nonetheless, but could occupy a much more important place in the future than we imagine.

Because the last revealed Lego set around Shang-Chi shows us a scene of a chase between the main protagonists Shang-Chi, Wenwu, Katy and Razor Fist. But there’s another little character called … Morris. A strange creature with wings and three pairs of legs. At the moment we know absolutely nothing about it, except that its design comes from an ancient Chinese myth that is itself linked to the creation of the universe. From then on, fans began to get carried away and come up with several theories. Explanations.

A deity associated with chaos

According to some sources, Morris is actually inspired by an ancient Chinese myth, a being known as both Hundun and Dijiang. Hundun is identified as the divine being who caused the birth of the universe. He ruled different parts of the world along with several others with him at its center. Usually he’s a benevolent character. But some myths describe him as one of the four demons that harm the universe. There are dozens of interpretations of him, but the most popular and the one that interests us is his status as the God of Chaos, older than heaven and earth.

But what would Hundun do in the MCU, would you tell me? Marvel certainly made that decision in order to stay in the continuity of Phase 4 of the MCU. This is irrevocably linked to chaos! This is in WandaVision, but also in Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and soon in Dr. Strange 2 a thousand pieces visible from afar. Perhaps he will be able to move around the breasts of the multiverse, create one, or worse, destroy one. Although it is more of a companion to sell stuffed animals and figurines, as it already is.

A dragon, a lion and a god

As strange as it sounds, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the MCU’s most closely related film. Where everyone else invited us to see the future, Shang-Chi invites us to immerse ourselves in ancient mythology, in this case Chinese, as confirmed by some footage in the trailer, in which we could believe in Narnia, with the main character who fights by their side is a large lion, the presence of an underwater dragon or even the ten rings themselves, which confer many special powers, like any good RPG artifact.

We had already written an article to introduce you to another leak that also featured a character who did not appear in the trailer, in the person of the great dragon called the Great Protector. You find the article here. Otherwise, we’ll leave you the great trailer for the film, which will hopefully meet the standards of other 2021 films.