A leak reveals the costumes of the main characters in the Marvel film

If Black Widow is the next Marvel Studios film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will soon follow suit in September 2021. The film, which consists entirely of a Chinese cast, has remained very mysterious in terms of its plot and the characters who will compose it. Finally, until toys and notices appeared on the internet …

Shang-Chi: Pops! and toys

So far we have had very little information about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Fortunately, marketing helps us in our work. In fact, the first information about the film in collectibles and toys was broadcast on Twitter.

In fact, several series of photos were published a few days apart on April 6th and 9th. Two show the new Funko Pop! Characters from the film and the others feature the brochures of the upcoming Marvel Legends toys released by Hasbro. These two leaks sparked a wave of hype and fan theories regarding the plot of the upcoming film.

If most of the characters show the main characters in the series, aka Shang-Chi, their father Wenwu, aka Mandarin, as well as their sister Xialing, one of them, taller, shows us a great Asian dragon named Great Protector in red and white colors. A character who is sure to be the focus of the plot.

There are actually several Chinese dragons in the comics. Or at least some are actually just aliens. Such is the case of the Great Protector and his archenemy Fin Fang Foom. Two dragons whose power the mandarin would like to possess. The latter will eventually arrive in the valley of the sleeping dragon, that of Fin Fang Foom. In order to fight him, we imagine that Shang-Chi must find that of the Great Protector.

The brochures reveal the costumes of Shang-Chi and Mandarin in more detail, and also show those of Shang-Chi’s sister Xialing. We also learn of the presence of Death Dealer, one of Shang-Chi’s greatest opponents, whose presence in the film was unknown. A presence confirmed by the pop characters. Shang-Chi will therefore have a lot to do as he faces two enemies.

These revelations allow us to get a better idea of ​​what Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be talking about, since we now know that the hero must face the mandarin, but also the death dealer. However, many questions still remain: does the Mandarin work for Death Dealers or is it the other way around? Do you have conflicting goals? Will you ally yourself with Shang-Chi?

Regardless, we can’t wait to discover Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings in the cinema. It is planned for July 2021 that the release date will not be changed again due to the health crisis. It is recalled that the Eternals merchandising campaign also revealed the costumes of the characters in the film.