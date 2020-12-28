A latest research provides insights about Flexographic Printing Machine Market

“

According to Our Research analysis,the global Flexographic Printing Machine market was valued at 856.62 Million USD in 2016 and will reach 975.17 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.04% during 2017-2022.

Flexography (often abbreviated to flexo) is a form of printing process which utilizes a flexible relief plate. It is essentially a modern version of letterpress which can be used for printing on almost any type of substrate, including plastic, metallic films, cellophane, and paper. It is widely used for printing on the non-porous substrates required for various types of food packaging (it is also well suited for printing large areas of solid colour).

The Flexographic Printing Machine includes Unit-type Machine and Central Impression Type, and the revenue proportion of Central Impression Type in 2016 was about 73.5%.

The Flexographic Printing Machine market can be used for Flexible packaging, Label Manufacturing, Corrugated and others. The most proportion of the Flexographic Printing Machine was Flexible packaging, and the consumption proportion was nearly 36.7% in 2016.

Globally, the Flexographic Printing Machine industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Flexographic Printing Machine is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like BOBST, PCMC, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Mark Andy, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Flexographic Printing Machine and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied about 45.8% production market share in 2016, was remarkable in the global Flexographic Printing Machine industry because of their market share and technology status of Flexographic Printing Machine.

The most important manufacturers covered in this report:

BOBST

PCMC

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Mark Andy

Nilpeter

UTECO

Comexi

KBA-Flexotecnica S.p.A.

WINDMOELLER＆HOELSCHER

OMET

Rotatek

Weifang Donghang

Ekofa

Taiyo Kikai

XI’AN AEROSPACE-HUAYANG

Omso

Lohia Corp Limited

bfm S.r.l

The Important Types of this industry are:

Unit-type Machine

Central Impression Type

The Important Applications of this industry are:

Flexible packaging

Label Manufacturing

Corrugated

Others

A quick look at the table of contents:

Part 1 – Snapshot of the market: Market Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Flexographic Printing Machine market, Features, Scope, and Applications.

Part 2 – Analysis of Product Costs and Prices: The Structure of Manufacturing Cost, Cost of Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Structure of Industrial chain.

Part 3 – Market Demand and Supply Analysis: Commercial Production, Capacity and Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Part 4- Forces that keep the marketplace going

Part 5 and 6- Analysis of Regional Market: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India

Part 7 and 8 – Modern structure

Part 9 – Analysis of Market Trend, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend according to Product Kind

Part 10­­- Flexographic Printing Machine Trading channel, merchants, brokers, suppliers, Research Findings and Conclusion, informative supplement and information source.

Thank You.”