A key character from The Mandalorian may appear

New leaks add to the content of Star Wars: Battlefront III. The program includes corrections to the previous work, a new planet and, above all, a new character.

Last January we received some information about Star Wars Battlefront III. For starters, the deletion of the update for Battlefront II after the launch of Battle of Scarif indicated that Publisher Dice had turned to a third edition. The scandal surrounding the slightly abusive microtransactions at the exit would also encourage developers to catch up.

After announcing the ability to restore Star Wars: Battlefront II for free between January 14-21, several DICE members responded to a tweet that could be compared to a joke, particularly the one with the number “three” on it. A Reddit user then noted that in late 2020, several actors who had licensed their roles were in Los Angeles for motion capture (we know DICE has an office in Los Angeles).

A highly valued character

New information on this third part brings the subject back to the table today. This is a leak from a Reddit user who shared an initial view of the iconic planet Coruscant with an evolving background. But according to the leaker, a key character from the second season of the series The Mandalorian would be there and appear on the cover of the game next to the capital of the republic. It would be Ashoka Tano. The character of Ashoka Tano was released in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars as Padawan by Anakin Skywalker and reprinted for the second season of The Mandalorian, in which she appears in live action for the first time and is interpreted by actress Rosario Dawson .

This is important news as the Jedi have had real success with the fan base. So much so that she is entitled to her series in live action. We also learn on Reddit that Rosario Dawson will vote again.

The leak also passes on: a co-op compensation with reduced XP profit, a revamped version of the Star Card system, a new loading system, and the merging of Hunter Assault and Galactic Assault modes.

First, the leak came to light after the BattlefrontFR site tweeted a five-minute video that revealed the background to Coruscant. However, several commentators have questioned the authenticity of the leak. In question: the lack of sources in the original news or the casting of Ashoka. However, one person in the industry pointed out that marketing strategy is the final step in developing a game.

Also, let’s not forget that DICE is currently in full development for Battlefield 6, which should normally be released before the end of the year. What do you think of this information surrounding this third installment in the Star Wars: Battlefront series?