A key character from Marvel on Netflix was confirmed to the casting

The events of Spider-Man: Far From Home left us on a fairly powerful cliffhanger. Since then, the information about the filming of the next part has increased. As always, the following article will undoubtedly spoil you. So if you don’t want it, you still have time to run away, you fool!

Spider-Man 3: A Netflix Actor on Set

There is a lot of imitation around Jon Watt’s next film. You were recently told that several actors from Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy would be in the cast, and it could also be that they will now be accompanied by another big head from Marvel, whose most recent appearance was made on a Netflix -Series.

Because at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker is held responsible for the damage caused in London. To defend himself he needs a lawyer. And who better to take on this role than Daredevil? His character was already eagerly anticipated for the film in early 2020, but it’s now official that the actor who plays the blind superhero Charlie Cox appeared on the set of the super production.

Nothing official yet

While the hypothesis of a simple visit by the actor or a cameo remains likely, they are damn hard to believe. Whenever the actor was interviewed about it, he always categorically denied playing a role in the film. It doesn’t help that Marvel likes to cloud the water. In a recent interview for Deadline, the Marvel CEO said that the old Marvel series are a powerful source of inspiration.

Daredevil was the first series in the superhero franchise to join the Netflix platform. She was followed by Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. Each of them was canceled after one or more seasons. 18 months later, Marvel was able to restore the usage rights and therefore integrate these characters into its multiverse.

Two very connected universes

The actions of Spider-Man and Daredevil are very closely related. Many opponents of the first found their result in the second and vice versa. For example, Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home is one of Spider-Man’s main antagonists, but in the comics, his life ended up with Daredevil. Just like the kingpin, a recurring opponent of the two protagonists.

In the next film, we know that Peter Parker will face Electro, the villain of Jamie Foxx in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, as well as several Spider-Doubles including former actors Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Miles Morales. We hope we have enough to introduce the bow of totem spiders, vampires, and maybe one of the villain’s favorite: Kraven the hunter.