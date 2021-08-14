a huge QR code breakdown rotted away on the weekend of August 15th

This weekend of August 15th there is a gigantic QR code error, and this while the health pass is still controversial.

A weekend under pressure

The health pass was announced during the presidential address on July 12, introduced on July 21, and extended to bars, restaurants and transport on August 9. As the political class prepares for a day of major mobilizations across France, we learn that this weekend of August 15th is marked by a huge QR code breakdown.

In fact, the SI-DEP portal, which allows pharmacists to enter the results of antigen tests to provide a QR code to those tested, has been experiencing significant malfunctions at the national level since Friday August 13th at 4pm. As a result, people who tested negative could not benefit from their health passport.

The reason for the outage would be an overload of the servers because too many people would have to be tested in order to enjoy the weekend. (Remember, it’s not just unvaccinated people who have to test negative: this includes first-time vaccinations and people who received the second dose less than seven days ago.)

Philippe Denry, vice-president of the FSPF (Federation of French Pharmaceutical Unions) urged Minister Olivier Véran on Twitter to increase the capacity of the servers to prevent the problem from recurring. His tweet has since been removed.

Although the error was visibly fixed this morning, pharmacists still seem to have difficulties using the SI-DEP portal. At least that’s what Philippe Denry announced on his Twitter page. Comments from many other pharmacists confirmed.

#sidep # Covid_19 after an improvement this morning the # test-sidep servers are not available again !! # Urgent to find a solution for pharmacists and patients @fspf_officiel asks that the result sheets are worth a hygiene pass @sosergent @olivierveran

August 14, 2021

The Vice President of the FSPF asks the Ministry of Health that the result sheets have the value of a health passport. While waiting for a positive response from the government, many citizens are embarrassed and unable to visit cultural sites, terraces and restaurants.

As mentioned above, this bug only affects the antigen tests carried out in pharmacies, which make it possible to get a result within 15 minutes. PCR tests used in laboratories do not appear to be affected by the problem.