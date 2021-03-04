A huge edition of the manga that sold for a record price

Shingeki no Kyogin is a work loved by manga and anime fans and is currently gaining popularity again with the airing of the last season. This manga has slowly but surely made a place for itself, which can be seen in the important intervals between the programs of each season. Fortunately, the quality is there when it is not compromised by grotesque censorship, as was the case in Malaysia. Each episode offers a real visual punch, accompanied by a musical composition with small onions. Today the big – even the HUGE – fans of the series will have a nice surprise with the new product that Kodansha, its publisher in Japan, has just put on sale.

an ultra-collectible manga on a human scale

Kodansha Publishing just put a TITANESQUE version of its paper manga up for sale (do you have it?). This colossus is almost 92 centimeters high and weighs about 14 kg. A damn good animal! This huge book contains 96 pages that compose the first two parts of the story. The comparison with a manga in classic size (see photo below) is not clear.

In the Kodansha online shop only 100 copies are offered at the Titanic price of 150,000 yen or around 1160 euros (excluding taxes). Rarity has to be paid for! Behind this operation, the publisher is aiming for a new world record currently held by the Brazilian comic book Turma da Mônica – the largest published comic book title in the world. There is no doubt that the hundred copies will sell out very quickly!