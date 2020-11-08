A horror film produced by Steven Spielberg is a hit in the USA!

Despite the difficult health situation, a horror film about the Atlantic produced by Steven Spielberg is surprisingly successful.

An ambitious horror film

The Hitek surprise bag!

For only € 15 you can take home a mystery product with a minimum value of € 20 to € 200: Switch Lite 🕹, gaming keyboard, Harry Potter chessboard coll, collector’s figure and much more … More information here

Despite the coronavirus pandemic pushing the countries of the world to redefine themselves, a horror film has found its way and won number 1 at the box office in the US on Halloween. His name: Come Play.

Directed by Jacob Chase, whose first feature film Come Play tells the story of a lonely boy, Oliver, diagnosed with autism and who spends his time on the screens. But when a terrifying monster named Larry tries to invade our world through Oliver’s screens, his parents must fight to save their son from this terrifying monster.

With a budget of 9 million US dollars, the film has already grossed 5.9 million in just ten days. At this rate, the film will likely be refunded quickly. How do you explain the success of the film? Come Play is a horror film from Amblin, Steven Spielberg’s legendary production company. If the Spielberg box is known to moviegoers for its ability to produce daring and familiar blockbusters (the Jurassic Park saga, Indiana Jones, The Goonies, Men in Black), this will be the first time the studio has come across it head on too Horror cinema. Even though Amblin and Spielberg had already confronted the horror genre with The Gremlins, which borrows from youth cinema to undermine its codes and turn it into a hybrid object that has traumatized several generations of children.

In addition, one can imagine that behind this scenario, which is worthy of a B-series, many viewers were able to grasp a meaningful metaphor. When it comes to our relationship with screens, of course, the film is mostly about the monster of loneliness that awaits autistic children who are unable to communicate and who are forced to take refuge in the virtual world. Also note that Oliver, the young man, does not communicate verbally. This feature, used wisely, can really serve as a terrible mechanic. In either case, it is possible that Come Play will come to confirm what we stated in a recently released file: horror cinema is never as exciting as when it allows to weave metaphors that have meanings that find an echo in ours Daily newspapers.