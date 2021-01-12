A Holocaust museum is to be inaugurated in Portugal

It is the first in the Iberian Peninsula and is located in Porto. Free entry.

The museum has free entry.

January 20th marks the inauguration of the Porto’s Holocaust Museum – the first of its kind in the entire Iberian Peninsula. This is a project sponsored by the Porto Jewish Community.

The aim is to portray Jewish life before the Holocaust, but also to report on the expansion of National Socialism in Germany and Europe, to speak of ghettos, refugees, concentration camps and Hitler’s “Final Solution”. It will also explain what happened to post-war survivors and how the State of Israel came about.

Visitors can see a reproduction of the dormitories in Auschwitz. There is a room with the names of the victims, a memorial to the flame, a cinema, a conference room, a study center, as well as photos and videos showing the before and after the tragedy.

The project was overseen by members of the Porto Jewish community whose parents, grandparents or other family members were victims of the Holocaust. The museum is to enter into cooperation partnerships with other spaces of this type, for example with the Holocaust museums in Moscow, Hong Kong, in several cities in the United States of America and in the rest of Europe. All to “contribute to a memory that cannot be erased”.

In a statement, Porto’s Holocaust Museum curator, museologist Hugo Vaz, says 10,000 students are expected each year – the same number who attended the local synagogue before the pandemic. This is therefore a project with a strong educational aspect. Several exhibitions are advertised and research on this topic is to be supported.

The inauguration on the 20th will be a small ceremony that takes into account the severe restrictions of the new detention, but it is already planned that on the 27th – when International Holocaust Remembrance Day is celebrated – by students from the Region can be visited from Porto.

“It is important to teach the Holocaust in Portugal. My brother and I were the only Jews at school. The subject was never addressed or taught, and few knew what the Holocaust was, ”says Dara Jeffries of the Oporto Jewish Community Board of Directors.

Through the museum, parishioner Jonathan Lackman hopes to be able to follow the role of his grandparents in the United States in Porto to preserve the memory of the Holocaust. “My grandfather fled Treblinka and my grandmother was rescued with typhus from the Bergen-Belsen camp in northern Germany, where Anne Frank died. I will always tell their story. “

The Holocaust Museum in Porto had an important donation from a Portuguese Sephardic family in Southeast Asia who fell victim to a Japanese concentration camp during World War II, says treasurer Michael Rothwell, also a descendant of Holocaust victims.

“My grandparents were good German patriots – my great uncles really gave their lives for their country during World War I – and they loved a country that also belonged to them. Under National Socialism, they were charged with undesirable foreigners, transported to Auschwitz as cattle, separated from each other, the target of all violence, and murdered there. “

The museum is open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. – the opening times can be influenced taking into account the restrictions of the coming weeks. Admission is free.

Click on the gallery to see some pictures of the museum.