a high quality reflex kit for less than 600 euros

Holidays are good for photos and if you want to invest in a real SLR camera, you will find a kit from Pentax with its lens and the latter benefits from an instant discount of 200 euros.

Pentax K-70: a high quality single lens reflex camera for great photos

Pentax is a well-known brand in the world of photography and the K-70 model is one of the most resistant models (water splashes, dust, temperature up to -10 degrees) and maintains its ease of use thanks to its 100% optical properties. Viewfinder. In addition, it is also very convenient to be able to take pictures under all circumstances with its adjustable screen.

The Pentax K70 is equipped with a powerful 24 megapixel CMOS sensor in APS-C format with which you can take beautiful pictures. With this kit you also have a Pentax 18-55WR lens to take landscape and indoor photos. To ensure super stability, it is equipped with a mechanical stabilization system Pentax SR (Shake Reduction) and works with all Pentax interchangeable lenses.

Also, note that it has a focus-release system to instantly switch to manual mode.

For the price, the Pentax K-70 kit with its Pentax 18-55WR lens is 599.99 euros instead of 799.99 euros. And storing your photos here is a good plan on a 4TB external hard drive for less than $ 100.

Why invest in this reflex?

Kit with lens photo quality value for money

