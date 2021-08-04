a high quality reflex kit for less than 600 euros

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 4, 2021
0

Holidays are good for photos and if you want to invest in a real SLR camera, you will find a kit from Pentax with its lens and the latter benefits from an instant discount of 200 euros.

Pentax K-70: a high quality single lens reflex camera for great photos

Pentax is a well-known brand in the world of photography and the K-70 model is one of the most resistant models (water splashes, dust, temperature up to -10 degrees) and maintains its ease of use thanks to its 100% optical properties. Viewfinder. In addition, it is also very convenient to be able to take pictures under all circumstances with its adjustable screen.

The Pentax K70 is equipped with a powerful 24 megapixel CMOS sensor in APS-C format with which you can take beautiful pictures. With this kit you also have a Pentax 18-55WR lens to take landscape and indoor photos. To ensure super stability, it is equipped with a mechanical stabilization system Pentax SR (Shake Reduction) and works with all Pentax interchangeable lenses.

Also, note that it has a focus-release system to instantly switch to manual mode.

For the price, the Pentax K-70 kit with its Pentax 18-55WR lens is 599.99 euros instead of 799.99 euros. And storing your photos here is a good plan on a 4TB external hard drive for less than $ 100.

Why invest in this reflex?

Kit with lens photo quality value for money

Affiliate links
The Hitek team selects the best deals on the web for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 4, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of This new anime, released today, is already causing a stir on the platform

This new anime, released today, is already causing a stir on the platform

March 25, 2021
Photo of An artist imagined the children of 21 fictional couples (part 2)

An artist imagined the children of 21 fictional couples (part 2)

May 21, 2021
Photo of These storyboards show that Wanda should have been even more violent

These storyboards show that Wanda should have been even more violent

March 2, 2021
Photo of Scholz does not give up the chancellery | Free press

Scholz does not give up the chancellery | Free press

May 9, 2021
Back to top button