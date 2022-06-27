A Guide to the Top 10 HBO Series to Binge-Watch in 2022

There’s no dearth of great television shows out there; however, picking out the best option among the slog of weaker shows can be quite a task. To cut through the clutter and to save your time and effort, we have mentioned the top 10 best HBO shows to binge-watch in 2022.

It’s no denying that HBO has proved to be a prestigious player in all genres, be it drama, comedy, and thriller. Raking in awards and spending unfathomable cash, these shows are one-of-their-kinds.

From mafia heroes to dragon-riding saviors to sexy vampires, the list has it all.

Top 10 Best HBO Shows To Watch In 2022

Here's a quick rundown of the top 10 best HBO shows that are worth adding to your playlist.

1. Game of Thrones

One of the leading shows of all time, Game of Thrones topped our list of top 10 best HBO shows for good reasons. It is an epic fantasy drama television series written by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss and produced by HBO.

The series is based on the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series by George R. Martin. Game of Thrones follows a sprawling cast of characters in the world of Westeros, where the heir to the Iron Throne is determined through battles and political machinations.

2. The Wire

The Wire is often considered one of the best HBO shows of all time. It is set in Baltimore and follows the lives of police officers, criminals, and community members.

The show is extremely suspenseful and well-written. There are many memorable scenes and characters that deserve your attention. If you’re a fan of crime dramas, then The Wire is definitely worth your time.

3. Insecure

The show follows the life of Issa Rae’s character as she tries to find her place in the world. The story is full of rich characters and dramatic moments that will leave you feeling vulnerable.

It’s one of the few shows that realistically portrays the struggles of young adults today. If you’re looking for something different from regular thriller, drama, and comedy series, then Insecure is definitely the show for you.

4. Six Feet Under

Six Feet Under is a show about death, family, and love. It’s an incredible show that is sure to keep you glued to your screen. Set in California in the 1990s, the show follows the life of the Fisher family.

The show easily caught on with audiences and is still applauded for its ground-breaking depiction of gay characters. If you’re looking for a show that will make you think about life, death, love, relationships, and morality, then Six Feet Under is definitely worth watching.

5. The Sopranos

If you’re looking for a series that will make you question everything you believe, then you need to check out The Sopranos. This iconic show takes us on a journey through the lives of mobsters in New Jersey during the 1990s.

It is intense, heart-wrenching, and altogether unforgettable. This show gave viewers some of the most memorable counseling sessions but got over with the controversial endings. If you’re looking for a show that will leave you craving more after each episode, then this might be the perfect choice for you.

6. Deadwood

If you’re a fan of complex characters and storylines, then Deadwood is definitely worth checking out. This show is based on the novel by David Milch and follows the trials and consequences of a camp full of Wild West outlaws.

It is set in the late 1800s in Deadwood, South Dakota. The town is ruled by lawless lords and outlaws, and everything revolves around the business of blood gaming. It’s a show that explores how the degradation of society affects the people who live there.

7. Sex and the City

HBO’s Sex and the City is one of the most popular television shows ever made. It follows the lives of four women in New York City over a period of ten years. The show is full of intimate scenes and romance, but it’s also very funny.

It follows the tribulations of four women as they explore their sexuality and relationships. The show is raunchy, funny and full of heart.

8. Broadwalk Empire

The show is set in Prohibition-era Harlem and follows the empire of a powerful tycoon, along with the battles and betrayals that occur within his orbit.

The show is well written, dramatized, and features excellent acting by its cast. The characters are fascinating and the plot is extremely absorbing. If you’re a fan of historical dramas, you won’t be able to miss Broadwalk Empire.

9. Silicon Valley

The show is set in the fictional tech startup town of Pied Piper and follows the misadventures of its quirky inhabitants. This show follows the Prohibition Era in Atlantic City and is full of excitement and mystery. It is full of comedy and action and you’ll surely love the characters and the storyline.

10. Succession

Let’s wrap up the list of the top 10 best HBO shows with Succession. It follows the tumultuous life of Christian Blake, the youngest son of a wealthy family.

After his father’s death, Christian managed the family empire while also attempting to find his place in the world. The show is highly engaging and will keep you entertained from start to finish.

Conclusion

That's all about the 10 Best HBO Shows to watch in 2022.

