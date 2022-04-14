A Guide to the Best Dexterity Weapons Elden Ring

There are a lot of best dexterity weapons Elden Ring that can be used in any situation. If you want to get that extra hit, you might want to choose a weapon that is faster than the enemy. Dexterity is all about attacking fast, and while you may do less damage than Strength builds with each swing, you’ll hit your enemies more than enough to make up for it.

If you’re interested in trying out Dexterity in Elden Ring, here’s the best build and weapons for it. Without further ado, let’s get into it!!

10 Best Dexterity Weapons Elden Ring

Here’s a quick rundown of the 10 best dexterity weapons Elden ring. Let’s have a look.

1. Hookclaws

Hookclaws are great weapons, but they’re hard to use because players have to get very close to the bosses to use them. This is one of the most unique weapons that players can use in Elden Ring.

To use this weapon, you need to be able to go head to head with great speed and agility. Hookclaws will make players feel like Wolverine from X-Men when they play the game. These weapons also make you bleed, which makes them worth a lot more.

The only thing that could go wrong is that the weapon takes players very close to the bosses, which can be very dangerous at times.

2. Uchigatana

Uchigatana is one of the most simple and best dexterity weapons Elden ring. It’s probably the safest thing to do if you’re a new player who doesn’t know how things work in a Soulsborne game.

This weapon is very versatile because it can be filled with different ashes of war, cause bleeding, and move quickly. As long as two-handed swords are used, the full value of this weapon can’t be reached. This is because two-handed swords have to be used.

In order to be able to use two Uchigatanas at the same time, players should start out as Samurai class players

3. Malenia’s hand

It is one of the best boss weapons that players can get in the game. Because the weapon art takes so long, most people won’t be able to use this weapon during fights because it takes so long to make.

As a passive, it also causes the person to bleed. That’s fine, but some fans think that scarlet rot would have made more sense because it is Melania’s weapon, which makes sense.

4. Reduvia

Reduvia is a good weapon for people who combine dexterity and magic. Many players will like this weapon for their hybrid builds that combine both dexterity and arcane skills. This is another weapon. A dagger means that the range on this weapon is very short.

However, the best way to use it is to keep spamming the weapon art “Reduvia Blood Blade” over and over. When this skill is used, players can throw a lot of blood at the enemy, which makes them bleed a lot.

Players can’t use two of these at the same time until they move to NG+ or move to a friend’s world and get a second one. This is the only problem.

5. Moonveil Katana

Even though Moonveil Katana’s power has been cut back, it is still one of the best weapons in Elden Ring. In the past, when this list was made before patch 1.03, Moonveil would likely be at the very top. However, the weapon was a lot weaker than it used to be, which made it less powerful.

Even so, the Moonveil is a powerful weapon for builds that are good at being quick and smart. “Transient Moonlight” is a weapon art that can be used in both PVP and PVE. It hits like a truck and can be used in both.

Using talismans can help players save FP by not having to use their weapon skill as much. This is the only thing players need to know.

6. Dragon King’s Cragblade

Dragon King’s Cragblade is a great weapon, but it’s only available at the end of Elden Ring.

People who play games with words that can be used to thrust are going to like the Dragon King’s Cragblade. It hits hard and has a long-range. It also does extra damage to dragons.

One of the best ways to use it is with a hybrid faith build where you can use incantations to make the weapon even better. As soon as this is done, the damage output rises to the point where it can kill bosses with just a few hits.

The only problem with this weapon is that it is hard to get and can only be found at the end of the game. If you start NG+, you won’t be able to fully enjoy its power until then.

7. The Godskin Peeler

When Godskin Peeler is used with another twin-blade in Elden Ring, it can cause bleed almost right Godskin Peeler is one of the most powerful dexterity weapons in the whole game, and it’s very easy to use.

Most of the time, twin blades are very quick and can do a lot of damage very quickly. There is one thing, though. This weapon is on another level. Probably, this weapon can make you bleed more quickly than any other weapon in the game can. Also, the arcane scale on this one is so high that it adds more damage from bleed.

In this case, if players choose to power stance the weapon with another bleed twin-blade, one jumping attack will be enough to cause any enemy to become infected.

8. Bloody rivers

In Elden Ring, Rivers of Blood can pretty much cut through any kind of content without a hitch.

The Rivers of Blood is one of the best weapons to use if you want to build a character with both dexterity and arcane skills.

This weapon has a powerful weapon art called “Corpse Piler” that can be used to keep slashing at the enemy while also making them bleed. For both PVP and PVE, this weapon is very good.

9. The wing of Astel

In the game Elden Ring, the Wing of Astel is a powerful weapon that can melt through all kinds of bosses. By far, the Wing of Astel is one of the most powerful weapons in the whole game. This is mostly because its weapon art, “Nebula,” is thought to be one of the best tools for killing bosses.

During the “weapon art,” the players will first hit the ground with their weapon and leave behind a dark cloud of stars. This cloud then bursts and does a lot of damage to the earth.

This weapon turns out to be very useful, even if it’s used against someone like Melania, who moves around a lot. Because it’s hidden behind Ranni’s questline, you can’t get to it until later in the game.

10. Fang of the Bloodhound

Bloodhound’s Fang is the most consistent and easy-to-use weapon in the whole game

In this category, Bloodhound’s Fang, the last weapon on this list, is likely the best one out there. It is a very powerful weapon that also has the bleed status effect as a passive and does great things throughout the game.

Conclusion

So, that’s all about the best dexterity weapons Elden Ring. We hope the list has helped you understand the rightmost weapons to collect in the game. Add these weapons to your collection and play Elden Ring like a pro.