A Guide to the 8 Video Game Genres You Should Know About!!

Video games have come a long way since their inception in the early 1970s. Thanks to advances in technology, video game genres have proliferated to include everything from first-person shooters (FPS) to puzzle games.

In this guide, we’ll introduce you to eight of the most popular video game genres, that are worth adding to your collection! So, let’s get started!!

Top 8 Video Game Genres To Enjoy

Gone are the days when video games used to be fairly clear cut as that’s not the case these days. There’s a massive range of genres and subgenres that you should know about to enjoy the maximum thrilling experience.

Here’s a quick rundown of the 8 best video game genres you should be mindful of. Without further ado, let’s get right in!!

1. Real-Time Strategy games

One of the most popular video game genres is the real-time strategy game. These games involve players controlling armies and buildings in order to achieve their objectives.

Some of the most popular real-time strategy games are Warcraft, StarCraft, and Command & Conquer. These games are all set in different universes and feature different characters. They are all highly addictive and require a lot of tactical planning.

If you’re interested in trying out a real-time strategy game, be sure to check out one of these titles. They’re sure to offer hours of fun!

2. First-Person Shooter Games

First-person shooter games involve players taking control of a character who is usually fighting against enemies in a 3D environment.

Some of the most well-known first-person shooter games include Halo, Call of Duty, and Battlefield. These games are all very popular and have been played by millions of people worldwide.

However, these are often very difficult and require a lot of practice to be successful. If you’re new to the genre, it might be helpful to start with one of the easier games before moving on to more challenging titles.

3. Multiplayer Online Battle Arena

A Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) is a video game genre that blends elements of strategy, team play, and action. In a MOBA, two teams of players compete against each other in a battle to control the objective.

The objective may be a set area on the map, or it may be something that player characters can carry around and use to attack opponents. Players on each team work together to protect the objective and defeat the opposing team.

4. Role-Playing games

Role-playing games (RPGs) are a type of video game where you play as a character who lives in a world of their own. You explore the world, make decisions that affect the story, and fight against enemies to save the world.

There are several different types of RPGs, including action RPGs, JRPGs, and MMORPGs. Action RPGs are the most common type of RPG. In this type of RPG, you control both your character’s movement and combat abilities.

JRPGs are similar to action RPGs, but they focus more on the story and character development. MMORPGs are the most popular type of MMO video game. In these games, you can interact with other players in real-time to create or join alliances.

5. Simulation and Sports

Video games can be divided into two main categories: simulation and sports. Simulation games are usually about playing a character or scenario that is similar to you or someone you know in real life.

These games may focus on different areas of life, such as business, law, or medicine. Sports games are usually about playing as a team or individual athlete in a competitive environment. They often include elements of strategy and teamwork.

6. Survival and Horror

One of the most popular video game genres is survival horror. This type of game involves the player trying to escape from a dangerous situation. They may have to fight off monsters or zombies, or they may have to use their wit and caution to avoid danger.

The core mechanics of a survival game centers on resource management, which is often used to help keep your character alive. Minecraft is a popular standout in this genre.

7. Action Adventure

Action-adventure games are typically characterized by fast-paced combat and puzzles. These games are usually very challenging, and often require players to explore complex dungeons and worlds.

One of the most famous action-adventure games is the Legend of Zelda franchise and other popular games include the Uncharted series and the Tomb Raider series. Both of these series offer thrilling action and exciting puzzles.

If you’re looking for a fun and challenging video game experience, then Action-adventure games are definitely worth trying out!

8. Puzzles and Party Games

Puzzles are video games that require players to solve a series of puzzles in order to progress. These types of games usually have a complex story that the player needs to unravel in order to complete the game. Party games are similar to puzzles, but they are designed more for fun than for any serious purpose. They are often based around interacting with other players online, and they often have elements of a social experience.

Some of the most well-known puzzle and party games include Tetris®, Super Mario Bros., and Animal Crossing™. Tetris is a classic puzzle game that has been featured in many different versions over the years. Animal Crossing is an online village simulation game that has been hugely popular over the last few years.

Conclusion

Video games are one of the most popular forms of entertainment today and for good reason! They provide an immersive experience that is sure to keep you entertained for hours on end.

Although there are many different video game genres out there, not all of them are well-known or even understood by many people. Therefore, our experts have mentioned the 8 best genres in this article that are worth giving a try. We hope you have enjoyed reading the guide and found it worth your time.

