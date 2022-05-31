A Guide to Install & Play Elden Ring Seamless Co-Op Mod on PC

With the Elden Ring Seamless Co-op Mod, you can play the whole game with friends without any limits. In theory, it is possible to play the whole game together, from the tutorial to the last boss.

Players are free to explore any part of the game map together, including the overworld, the underworld, legacy dungeons, and so on. Also, they can be split up if they want to. This mod turns off Easy Anti-Cheat and stops you from connecting to the matchmaking servers from From Software. So, you will not be told you can’t use it.

Also, you might be able to use it with other mods. Even though Elden Ring has a cooperative mode, it is limited in a lot of ways that make it feel more like a single-player game. This limits the huge number of things the game could do, especially now when it’s so easy to connect to the internet. Find the step-by-step guide here to know how to install the Elden Ring Seamless Co-Op Mod on PC.

How to Install the Elden Ring Seamless Co-Op Mod on a PC and Play It?

Before you try to install this mod, you should first make sure that Elden Ring is fully set up on your PC. Other than that, you need to download the mod files to your PC. Here’s what you need to do to get Elden Ring seamless co-op:

Go to the Nexus Co-Op mod site and click on the Files tab.

Click “Login Here” if you are not already logged in to your Nexus Mods account.

Tap on the “Manual Download” button once you have logged in.

Jump to the “Slow Download” if you have a free account; otherwise, click “Quick Download.”

Wait for the download to start. If it doesn’t, click “Click here” to start a manual download.

There is a chance that your browser will warn you that zip files could be dangerous.

Accept the download to save the file to your computer.

Follow these steps to put in the Elden Ring Nexus Mods Seamless Co-Op Mod:

You can get the files out of the zip file you downloaded with the mod by right-clicking on the file and choosing “Extract All” on a Windows computer.

Once you’ve extracted the files, you need to move them to the “Game” folder inside the Elden Ring files on your PC. These are the most common paths for this folder:

“C: Program Files (x86)SteamSteamAppsCommonELDENRINGGame” is the default path. “Disk:SteamLibrarysteamappscommonELDEN RINGGame” is the custom install path.

“C: Program Files (x86)SteamSteamAppsCommonELDENRINGGame” is the default path. “Disk:SteamLibrarysteamappscommonELDEN RINGGame” is the custom install path. As soon as, you’ve moved the files, open the SeamlessCoop folder, right-click on the cooppassword.ini file, go to the “Open With” menu, and click Notepad.

The Notepad app will open the file. After the “=”, type the password you and your friends want to use when playing online. You can use both letters and numbers.

After putting in the password, save the file by pressing Ctrl+S or clicking File and then Save. Close the notepad window.

You have successfully added Nexus Mods’ seamless co-op mode to Elden Ring.

