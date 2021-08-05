a Guardians of the Galaxy character is hiding in the film

In theaters in France since July 28th, The Suicide Squad has received quite a good reception from critics for the time being. Directed by James Gunn, best known as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy at Marvel Studios, he confides that one of the characters from the Marvel saga is embedded in the DC movie.

former mcu employees in dceu. integrated

Even so, the film has been in theaters for some time. But James Gunn firmly believes that no one has noticed that this Guardians of the Galaxy character is making a cameo on The Suicide Squad. While the film features prominent names like Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena, with whom he had never worked before, the 55-year-old director has former employees of the DC Extended Universe such as Sylvester Stallone, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn or Nathan Fillion.

After leading each of them in the MCU, it had already been confirmed that all of these actors were working with Gunn again in the DCEU. Originally, he was supposed to have Dave Bautista aka Drax, aka Drax, play an unspecified role in the MCU, but the former wrestler couldn’t do so due to his schedule. However, we recently learned that another Guardians of the Galaxy star made a cameo on The Suicide Squad.

no one noticed it yet

On the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, host Josh Horrowitz asked Gunn how many MCU actors appeared in the DC movie. The latter said that another actor who no one noticed was also included in the film.

People know I almost gave a role to Dave Bautista, but he couldn’t, so he didn’t. Otherwise it may well be that there is a guard somewhere in the film that no one has seen and that surprises me … I got a hundred reviews and I’m stunned, nobody talks about it.

The director didn’t want to reveal who the mysterious character hiding in The Suicide Squad is. However, it could be strong that it is Pom Klementieff, the actress, who plays Mantis. In fact, she would have briefly lent her face to the singer at the bar that members of The Suicide Squad go to. Additionally, a 2019 Instagram post could confirm its presence.

The suicide squad!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is planned for 2023.