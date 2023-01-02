A ground crew worker died after being ‘ingested into the engine’ of a plane in Alabama, authorities say

An Embraer 175 in a flypast with undercarriage down.aviation-images.com/Common Photographs Group by way of Getty Photographs

An airline employee was “ingested” into the engine of a airplane on Saturday, the NTSB stated.

American Airways confirmed one in all its employees died in an accident at Montgomery Regional Airport.

The employee died whereas the airplane was parked and one in all its engines was operating, Reuters reported.

An airline floor crew employee died on Saturday after being “ingested into the engine” of a airplane in Alabama, stated the Nationwide Transportation Security Board, or NTSB.

The employee was “ingested” into the plane engine whereas an American Airways Embraer 170 was parked on the gate with its parking brake set at Montgomery Regional Airport, the NTSB stated in an announcement to Insider on Sunday.

The company stated it has opened an investigation into the accident. “A preliminary report is predicted in two to 3 weeks,” the assertion learn.

Montgomery Regional Airport stated on Saturday {that a} deadly industrial accident occurred round 3 p.m., and that the employee was employed by Piedmont Airways, a subsidiary of the American Airways Group.

“We’re saddened to listen to in regards to the tragic lack of a staff member of the AA/Piedmont Airways,” stated Wade A. Davis, the airport’s govt director. “Our ideas and prayers are with the household throughout this troublesome time.”

American Airways confirmed the dying of the Piedmont worker in an announcement to Insider, saying it was “devastated by the accident.”

“We’re targeted on guaranteeing that every one concerned have the assist they want throughout this troublesome time,” the assertion stated.

The particular person died whereas one of many airplane’s engines was operating, Reuters reported, citing two folks briefed on the findings of the preliminary investigation.

January 2, 2023: This story was up to date to replicate remark from the Nationwide Transportation Security Board.

